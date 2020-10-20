1 Lao Kip =
0.0021238261 Mauritian Rupees
1 MUR = 470.848 LAK
LAK
MUR
|1 LAK
|0.00212383 MUR
|5 LAK
|0.0106191 MUR
|10 LAK
|0.0212383 MUR
|25 LAK
|0.0530957 MUR
|50 LAK
|0.106191 MUR
|100 LAK
|0.212383 MUR
|500 LAK
|1.06191 MUR
|1,000 LAK
|2.12383 MUR
|5,000 LAK
|10.6191 MUR
|10,000 LAK
|21.2383 MUR
1 LAK = 0 MUR
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0021707
|0.0022404
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0021132
|0.0021132
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0021366
|0.0021564
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.81%
|0.70%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritian Rupee exchange rate is the MUR to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritian Rupees is MUR. The currency symbol is ₨.More Mauritian Rupee info
