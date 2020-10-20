1 LAK to MTL - Convert Lao Kips to Maltese Liri

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.000017955464 Maltese Liri

1 MTL = 55,693.4 LAK

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Lao Kip to Maltese Lira conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 12:26 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Maltese Lira

lak
LAK
mtl
MTL
1 LAK0.0000179555 MTL
5 LAK0.0000897773 MTL
10 LAK0.000179555 MTL
25 LAK0.000448887 MTL
50 LAK0.000897773 MTL
100 LAK0.00179555 MTL
500 LAK0.00897773 MTL
1,000 LAK0.0179555 MTL
5,000 LAK0.0897773 MTL
10,000 LAK0.179555 MTL

Convert Maltese Lira to Lao Kip

mtl
MTL
lak
LAK
1 MTL55,693.4 LAK
5 MTL278,467 LAK
10 MTL556,934 LAK
25 MTL1,392,330 LAK
50 MTL2,784,670 LAK
100 MTL5,569,340 LAK
500 MTL27,846,700 LAK
1,000 MTL55,693,400 LAK
5,000 MTL278,467,000 LAK
10,000 MTL556,934,000 LAK

LAK to MTL Chart

1 LAK = 0 MTL

1 Lao Kip to Maltese Lira stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000432060.000044530
Low
0.0000418190.000041819
Average
0.0000425930.000043188
Volatility
0.53%0.57%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

