1 Lao Kip =
0.0017851893 Mauritanian Ouguiyas
1 MRU = 560.165 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
MRU
|1 LAK
|0.00178519 MRU
|5 LAK
|0.00892595 MRU
|10 LAK
|0.0178519 MRU
|25 LAK
|0.0446297 MRU
|50 LAK
|0.0892595 MRU
|100 LAK
|0.178519 MRU
|500 LAK
|0.892595 MRU
|1,000 LAK
|1.78519 MRU
|5,000 LAK
|8.92595 MRU
|10,000 LAK
|17.8519 MRU
1 LAK = 0 MRU
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0018405
|0.0019143
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0017777
|0.0017777
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0018054
|0.0018409
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.64%
|0.73%
The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.
The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRU. The currency symbol is UM.
