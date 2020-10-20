1 LAK to MRO - Convert Lao Kips to Mauritanian Ouguiyas

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Lao Kip =

0.017874966 Mauritanian Ouguiyas

1 MRO = 55.9442 LAK

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to Mauritanian Ouguiya conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 12:26 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Mauritanian Ouguiya

lak
LAK
mro
MRO
1 LAK0.017875 MRO
5 LAK0.0893748 MRO
10 LAK0.17875 MRO
25 LAK0.446874 MRO
50 LAK0.893748 MRO
100 LAK1.7875 MRO
500 LAK8.93748 MRO
1,000 LAK17.875 MRO
5,000 LAK89.3748 MRO
10,000 LAK178.75 MRO

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Lao Kip

mro
MRO
lak
LAK
1 MRO55.9442 LAK
5 MRO279.721 LAK
10 MRO559.442 LAK
25 MRO1,398.6 LAK
50 MRO2,797.21 LAK
100 MRO5,594.42 LAK
500 MRO27,972.1 LAK
1,000 MRO55,944.2 LAK
5,000 MRO279,721 LAK
10,000 MRO559,442 LAK

LAK to MRO Chart

1 LAK = 0 MRO

View full chart

1 Lao Kip to Mauritanian Ouguiya stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00184050.0019143
Low
0.00177770.0017777
Average
0.00180540.0018409
Volatility
0.64%0.73%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

More Lao Kip info
mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

More Mauritanian Ouguiya info

Popular Lao Kip (LAK) Currency Pairings

usd

LAK to USD

eur

LAK to EUR

gbp

LAK to GBP

jpy

LAK to JPY

cad

LAK to CAD

aud

LAK to AUD

chf

LAK to CHF

cny

LAK to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings