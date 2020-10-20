1 Lao Kip =
0.00036286467 Macau Patacas
1 MOP = 2,755.85 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
MOP
|1 LAK
|0.000362865 MOP
|5 LAK
|0.00181432 MOP
|10 LAK
|0.00362865 MOP
|25 LAK
|0.00907162 MOP
|50 LAK
|0.0181432 MOP
|100 LAK
|0.0362865 MOP
|500 LAK
|0.181432 MOP
|1,000 LAK
|0.362865 MOP
|5,000 LAK
|1.81432 MOP
|10,000 LAK
|3.62865 MOP
1 LAK = 0 MOP
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00037487
|0.00038485
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00036275
|0.00036275
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00036854
|0.00037435
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.48%
|0.51%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Macau Pataca exchange rate is the MOP to USD rate. The currency code for Macau Patacas is MOP. The currency symbol is MOP$.
