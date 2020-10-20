1 LAK to MNT - Convert Lao Kips to Mongolian Tugriks

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Lao Kip =

0.15354414 Mongolian Tugriks

1 MNT = 6.51279 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to Mongolian Tughrik conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 12:26 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Mongolian Tughrik

lak
LAK
mnt
MNT
1 LAK0.153544 MNT
5 LAK0.767721 MNT
10 LAK1.53544 MNT
25 LAK3.8386 MNT
50 LAK7.67721 MNT
100 LAK15.3544 MNT
500 LAK76.7721 MNT
1,000 LAK153.544 MNT
5,000 LAK767.721 MNT
10,000 LAK1,535.44 MNT

Convert Mongolian Tughrik to Lao Kip

mnt
MNT
lak
LAK
1 MNT6.51279 LAK
5 MNT32.5639 LAK
10 MNT65.1279 LAK
25 MNT162.82 LAK
50 MNT325.639 LAK
100 MNT651.279 LAK
500 MNT3,256.39 LAK
1,000 MNT6,512.79 LAK
5,000 MNT32,563.9 LAK
10,000 MNT65,127.9 LAK

LAK to MNT Chart

1 LAK = 0 MNT

View full chart

1 Lao Kip to Mongolian Tughrik stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.158090.16186
Low
0.152910.15291
Average
0.155570.15776
Volatility
0.48%0.53%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

More Lao Kip info
mnt

MNT - Mongolian Tughrik

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mongolian Tughrik exchange rate is the MNT to USD rate. The currency code for Mongolian Tugriks is MNT. The currency symbol is ₮.

More Mongolian Tughrik info

Popular Lao Kip (LAK) Currency Pairings

usd

LAK to USD

eur

LAK to EUR

gbp

LAK to GBP

jpy

LAK to JPY

cad

LAK to CAD

aud

LAK to AUD

chf

LAK to CHF

cny

LAK to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings