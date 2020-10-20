1 Lao Kip =
0.15354414 Mongolian Tugriks
1 MNT = 6.51279 LAK
LAK
MNT
|1 LAK
|0.153544 MNT
|5 LAK
|0.767721 MNT
|10 LAK
|1.53544 MNT
|25 LAK
|3.8386 MNT
|50 LAK
|7.67721 MNT
|100 LAK
|15.3544 MNT
|500 LAK
|76.7721 MNT
|1,000 LAK
|153.544 MNT
|5,000 LAK
|767.721 MNT
|10,000 LAK
|1,535.44 MNT
1 LAK = 0 MNT
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.15809
|0.16186
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.15291
|0.15291
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.15557
|0.15776
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.48%
|0.53%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mongolian Tughrik exchange rate is the MNT to USD rate. The currency code for Mongolian Tugriks is MNT. The currency symbol is ₮.More Mongolian Tughrik info
