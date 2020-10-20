1 LAK to MGA - Convert Lao Kips to Malagasy Ariary

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.20726822 Malagasy Ariary

1 MGA = 4.82467 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Lao Kip to Malagasy Ariary conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 02:24 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Malagasy Ariary

lak
LAK
mga
MGA
1 LAK0.207268 MGA
5 LAK1.03634 MGA
10 LAK2.07268 MGA
25 LAK5.18171 MGA
50 LAK10.3634 MGA
100 LAK20.7268 MGA
500 LAK103.634 MGA
1,000 LAK207.268 MGA
5,000 LAK1,036.34 MGA
10,000 LAK2,072.68 MGA

Convert Malagasy Ariary to Lao Kip

mga
MGA
lak
LAK
1 MGA4.82467 LAK
5 MGA24.1233 LAK
10 MGA48.2467 LAK
25 MGA120.617 LAK
50 MGA241.233 LAK
100 MGA482.467 LAK
500 MGA2,412.33 LAK
1,000 MGA4,824.67 LAK
5,000 MGA24,123.3 LAK
10,000 MGA48,246.7 LAK

LAK to MGA Chart

1 LAK = 0 MGA

1 Lao Kip to Malagasy Ariary stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.208290.21004
Low
0.202220.20222
Average
0.205140.20632
Volatility
0.68%0.70%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

mga

MGA - Malagasy Ariary

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Ariary exchange rate is the MGA to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Ariary is MGA. The currency symbol is Ar.

