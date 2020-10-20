1 Lao Kip =
0.00080473996 Moldovan Lei
1 MDL = 1,242.64 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
MDL
|1 LAK
|0.00080474 MDL
|5 LAK
|0.0040237 MDL
|10 LAK
|0.0080474 MDL
|25 LAK
|0.0201185 MDL
|50 LAK
|0.040237 MDL
|100 LAK
|0.080474 MDL
|500 LAK
|0.40237 MDL
|1,000 LAK
|0.80474 MDL
|5,000 LAK
|4.0237 MDL
|10,000 LAK
|8.0474 MDL
1 LAK = 0 MDL
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00082542
|0.00084123
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00080416
|0.00080416
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00081463
|0.00082424
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.61%
|0.60%
The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.
The currency code for Moldovan Lei is MDL. The currency symbol is lei.
