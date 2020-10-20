1 LAK to MDL - Convert Lao Kips to Moldovan Lei

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Lao Kip =

0.00080473996 Moldovan Lei

1 MDL = 1,242.64 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to Moldovan Leu conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 08:51 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Moldovan Leu

lak
LAK
mdl
MDL
1 LAK0.00080474 MDL
5 LAK0.0040237 MDL
10 LAK0.0080474 MDL
25 LAK0.0201185 MDL
50 LAK0.040237 MDL
100 LAK0.080474 MDL
500 LAK0.40237 MDL
1,000 LAK0.80474 MDL
5,000 LAK4.0237 MDL
10,000 LAK8.0474 MDL

Convert Moldovan Leu to Lao Kip

mdl
MDL
lak
LAK
1 MDL1,242.64 LAK
5 MDL6,213.19 LAK
10 MDL12,426.4 LAK
25 MDL31,065.9 LAK
50 MDL62,131.9 LAK
100 MDL124,264 LAK
500 MDL621,319 LAK
1,000 MDL1,242,640 LAK
5,000 MDL6,213,190 LAK
10,000 MDL12,426,400 LAK

LAK to MDL Chart

1 LAK = 0 MDL

View full chart

1 Lao Kip to Moldovan Leu stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000825420.00084123
Low
0.000804160.00080416
Average
0.000814630.00082424
Volatility
0.61%0.60%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

More Lao Kip info
mdl

MDL - Moldovan Leu

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Moldovan Leu exchange rate is the MDL to USD rate. The currency code for Moldovan Lei is MDL. The currency symbol is lei.

More Moldovan Leu info

Popular Lao Kip (LAK) Currency Pairings

usd

LAK to USD

eur

LAK to EUR

gbp

LAK to GBP

jpy

LAK to JPY

cad

LAK to CAD

aud

LAK to AUD

chf

LAK to CHF

cny

LAK to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings