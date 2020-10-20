1 LAK to LYD - Convert Lao Kips to Libyan Dinars

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.00021905764 Libyan Dinars

1 LYD = 4,565.01 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to Libyan Dinar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 08:50 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Libyan Dinar

lak
LAK
lyd
LYD
1 LAK0.000219058 LYD
5 LAK0.00109529 LYD
10 LAK0.00219058 LYD
25 LAK0.00547644 LYD
50 LAK0.0109529 LYD
100 LAK0.0219058 LYD
500 LAK0.109529 LYD
1,000 LAK0.219058 LYD
5,000 LAK1.09529 LYD
10,000 LAK2.19058 LYD

Convert Libyan Dinar to Lao Kip

lyd
LYD
lak
LAK
1 LYD4,565.01 LAK
5 LYD22,825 LAK
10 LYD45,650.1 LAK
25 LYD114,125 LAK
50 LYD228,250 LAK
100 LYD456,501 LAK
500 LYD2,282,500 LAK
1,000 LYD4,565,010 LAK
5,000 LYD22,825,000 LAK
10,000 LYD45,650,100 LAK

LAK to LYD Chart

1 LAK = 0 LYD

1 Lao Kip to Libyan Dinar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000225560.00023296
Low
0.000219150.00021915
Average
0.000222340.00022571
Volatility
0.54%0.63%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

lyd

LYD - Libyan Dinar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Libyan Dinar exchange rate is the LYD to USD rate. The currency code for Libyan Dinars is LYD. The currency symbol is LD.

