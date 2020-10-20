1 LAK to LTL - Convert Lao Kips to Lithuanian Litai

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.00014420292 Lithuanian Litai

1 LTL = 6,934.67 LAK

LTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to Lithuanian Litas conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 08:50 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Lithuanian Litas

lak
LAK
ltl
LTL
1 LAK0.000144203 LTL
5 LAK0.000721015 LTL
10 LAK0.00144203 LTL
25 LAK0.00360507 LTL
50 LAK0.00721015 LTL
100 LAK0.0144203 LTL
500 LAK0.0721015 LTL
1,000 LAK0.144203 LTL
5,000 LAK0.721015 LTL
10,000 LAK1.44203 LTL

Convert Lithuanian Litas to Lao Kip

ltl
LTL
lak
LAK
1 LTL6,934.67 LAK
5 LTL34,673.4 LAK
10 LTL69,346.7 LAK
25 LTL173,367 LAK
50 LTL346,734 LAK
100 LTL693,467 LAK
500 LTL3,467,340 LAK
1,000 LTL6,934,670 LAK
5,000 LTL34,673,400 LAK
10,000 LTL69,346,700 LAK

LAK to LTL Chart

1 LAK = 0 LTL

1 Lao Kip to Lithuanian Litas stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000432060.000044530
Low
0.0000418190.000041819
Average
0.0000425930.000043188
Volatility
0.53%0.57%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

ltl

LTL - Lithuanian Litas

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lithuanian Litas exchange rate is the LTL to USD rate. The currency code for Lithuanian Litai is LTL. The currency symbol is Lt.

, ratings