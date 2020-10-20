1 Lao Kip =
0.0087798496 Liberian Dollars
1 LRD = 113.897 LAK
LAK
LRD
|1 LAK
|0.00877985 LRD
|5 LAK
|0.0438992 LRD
|10 LAK
|0.0877985 LRD
|25 LAK
|0.219496 LRD
|50 LAK
|0.438992 LRD
|100 LAK
|0.877985 LRD
|500 LAK
|4.38992 LRD
|1,000 LAK
|8.77985 LRD
|5,000 LAK
|43.8992 LRD
|10,000 LAK
|87.7985 LRD
1 LAK = 0 LRD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0090468
|0.0092087
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0087668
|0.0087668
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0088977
|0.0090025
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.54%
|0.55%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Liberian Dollar exchange rate is the LRD to USD rate. The currency code for Liberian Dollars is LRD. The currency symbol is $.More Liberian Dollar info
