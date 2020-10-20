1 Lao Kip =
0.013721461 Sri Lankan Rupees
1 LKR = 72.8785 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
LKR
|1 LAK
|0.0137215 LKR
|5 LAK
|0.0686073 LKR
|10 LAK
|0.137215 LKR
|25 LAK
|0.343037 LKR
|50 LAK
|0.686073 LKR
|100 LAK
|1.37215 LKR
|500 LAK
|6.86073 LKR
|1,000 LAK
|13.7215 LKR
|5,000 LAK
|68.6073 LKR
|10,000 LAK
|137.215 LKR
1 LAK = 0 LKR
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.014131
|0.014230
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.013734
|0.013734
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.013939
|0.013993
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.58%
|0.54%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sri Lankan Rupee exchange rate is the LKR to USD rate. The currency code for Sri Lankan Rupees is LKR. The currency symbol is ₨.More Sri Lankan Rupee info
