1 LAK to KZT - Convert Lao Kips to Kazakhstani Tenge

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.02145377 Kazakhstani Tenge

1 KZT = 46.6119 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Lao Kip to Kazakhstani Tenge conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 08:50 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Kazakhstani Tenge

lak
LAK
kzt
KZT
1 LAK0.0214538 KZT
5 LAK0.107269 KZT
10 LAK0.214538 KZT
25 LAK0.536344 KZT
50 LAK1.07269 KZT
100 LAK2.14538 KZT
500 LAK10.7269 KZT
1,000 LAK21.4538 KZT
5,000 LAK107.269 KZT
10,000 LAK214.538 KZT

Convert Kazakhstani Tenge to Lao Kip

kzt
KZT
lak
LAK
1 KZT46.6119 LAK
5 KZT233.059 LAK
10 KZT466.119 LAK
25 KZT1,165.3 LAK
50 KZT2,330.59 LAK
100 KZT4,661.19 LAK
500 KZT23,305.9 LAK
1,000 KZT46,611.9 LAK
5,000 KZT233,059 LAK
10,000 KZT466,119 LAK

LAK to KZT Chart

1 LAK = 0 KZT

1 Lao Kip to Kazakhstani Tenge stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0215160.021516
Low
0.0206190.020544
Average
0.0210290.020882
Volatility
0.72%0.64%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

kzt

KZT - Kazakhstani Tenge

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kazakhstani Tenge exchange rate is the KZT to USD rate. The currency code for Kazakhstani Tenge is KZT. The currency symbol is ₸.

