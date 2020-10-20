1 Lao Kip =
0.0038866078 Kyrgyzstani Soms
1 KGS = 257.294 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
KGS
|1 LAK
|0.00388661 KGS
|5 LAK
|0.019433 KGS
|10 LAK
|0.0388661 KGS
|25 LAK
|0.0971652 KGS
|50 LAK
|0.19433 KGS
|100 LAK
|0.388661 KGS
|500 LAK
|1.9433 KGS
|1,000 LAK
|3.88661 KGS
|5,000 LAK
|19.433 KGS
|10,000 LAK
|38.8661 KGS
1 LAK = 0 KGS
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0040778
|0.0042486
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0038838
|0.0038838
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0039864
|0.0040939
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.48%
|0.50%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kyrgyzstani Som exchange rate is the KGS to USD rate. The currency code for Kyrgyzstani Soms is KGS. The currency symbol is лв.More Kyrgyzstani Som info
