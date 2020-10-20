1 LAK to KES - Convert Lao Kips to Kenyan Shillings

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.0058278371 Kenyan Shillings

1 KES = 171.590 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won't receive this rate when sending money.
Lao Kip to Kenyan Shilling conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 08:49 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Kenyan Shilling

lak
LAK
kes
KES
1 LAK0.00582784 KES
5 LAK0.0291392 KES
10 LAK0.0582784 KES
25 LAK0.145696 KES
50 LAK0.291392 KES
100 LAK0.582784 KES
500 LAK2.91392 KES
1,000 LAK5.82784 KES
5,000 LAK29.1392 KES
10,000 LAK58.2784 KES

Convert Kenyan Shilling to Lao Kip

kes
KES
lak
LAK
1 KES171.59 LAK
5 KES857.951 LAK
10 KES1,715.9 LAK
25 KES4,289.76 LAK
50 KES8,579.51 LAK
100 KES17,159 LAK
500 KES85,795.1 LAK
1,000 KES171,590 LAK
5,000 KES857,951 LAK
10,000 KES1,715,900 LAK

LAK to KES Chart

1 LAK = 0 KES

1 Lao Kip to Kenyan Shilling stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00610130.0063598
Low
0.00580310.0058031
Average
0.00591690.0060914
Volatility
0.54%0.83%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

kes

KES - Kenyan Shilling

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kenyan Shilling exchange rate is the KES to USD rate. The currency code for Kenyan Shillings is KES. The currency symbol is KSh.

