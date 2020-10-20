1 Lao Kip =
0.000032012669 Jordanian Dinars
1 JOD = 31,237.6 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
JOD
|1 LAK
|0.0000320127 JOD
|5 LAK
|0.000160063 JOD
|10 LAK
|0.000320127 JOD
|25 LAK
|0.000800317 JOD
|50 LAK
|0.00160063 JOD
|100 LAK
|0.00320127 JOD
|500 LAK
|0.0160063 JOD
|1,000 LAK
|0.0320127 JOD
|5,000 LAK
|0.160063 JOD
|10,000 LAK
|0.320127 JOD
1 LAK = 0 JOD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000033024
|0.000033800
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000031962
|0.000031962
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000032482
|0.000032964
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.49%
|0.50%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Jordanian Dinar exchange rate is the JOD to USD rate. The currency code for Jordanian Dinars is JOD. The currency symbol is JD.More Jordanian Dinar info
