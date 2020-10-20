1 LAK to JMD - Convert Lao Kips to Jamaican Dollars

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Lao Kip =

0.0070423447 Jamaican Dollars

1 JMD = 141.998 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to Jamaican Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 08:49 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Jamaican Dollar

lak
LAK
jmd
JMD
1 LAK0.00704234 JMD
5 LAK0.0352117 JMD
10 LAK0.0704234 JMD
25 LAK0.176059 JMD
50 LAK0.352117 JMD
100 LAK0.704234 JMD
500 LAK3.52117 JMD
1,000 LAK7.04234 JMD
5,000 LAK35.2117 JMD
10,000 LAK70.4234 JMD

Convert Jamaican Dollar to Lao Kip

jmd
JMD
lak
LAK
1 JMD141.998 LAK
5 JMD709.991 LAK
10 JMD1,419.98 LAK
25 JMD3,549.95 LAK
50 JMD7,099.91 LAK
100 JMD14,199.8 LAK
500 JMD70,999.1 LAK
1,000 JMD141,998 LAK
5,000 JMD709,991 LAK
10,000 JMD1,419,980 LAK

LAK to JMD Chart

1 LAK = 0 JMD

View full chart

1 Lao Kip to Jamaican Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00725320.0073600
Low
0.00702530.0070253
Average
0.00713210.0072369
Volatility
0.58%0.58%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

More Lao Kip info
jmd

JMD - Jamaican Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Jamaican Dollar exchange rate is the JMD to USD rate. The currency code for Jamaican Dollars is JMD. The currency symbol is J$.

More Jamaican Dollar info

Popular Lao Kip (LAK) Currency Pairings

usd

LAK to USD

eur

LAK to EUR

gbp

LAK to GBP

jpy

LAK to JPY

cad

LAK to CAD

aud

LAK to AUD

chf

LAK to CHF

cny

LAK to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings