1 Lao Kip =
0.0062338009 Icelandic Kronur
1 ISK = 160.416 LAK
LAK
ISK
|1 LAK
|0.0062338 ISK
|5 LAK
|0.031169 ISK
|10 LAK
|0.062338 ISK
|25 LAK
|0.155845 ISK
|50 LAK
|0.31169 ISK
|100 LAK
|0.62338 ISK
|500 LAK
|3.1169 ISK
|1,000 LAK
|6.2338 ISK
|5,000 LAK
|31.169 ISK
|10,000 LAK
|62.338 ISK
1 LAK = 0 ISK
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0064513
|0.0067110
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0062354
|0.0062354
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0063576
|0.0064735
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.58%
|0.58%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Icelandic Krona exchange rate is the ISK to USD rate. The currency code for Icelandic Kronur is ISK. The currency symbol is kr.More Icelandic Krona info
