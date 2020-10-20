1 LAK to IQD - Convert Lao Kips to Iraqi Dinars

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Lao Kip =

0.058934275 Iraqi Dinars

1 IQD = 16.9681 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to Iraqi Dinar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 08:49 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Iraqi Dinar

lak
LAK
iqd
IQD
1 LAK0.0589343 IQD
5 LAK0.294671 IQD
10 LAK0.589343 IQD
25 LAK1.47336 IQD
50 LAK2.94671 IQD
100 LAK5.89343 IQD
500 LAK29.4671 IQD
1,000 LAK58.9343 IQD
5,000 LAK294.671 IQD
10,000 LAK589.343 IQD

Convert Iraqi Dinar to Lao Kip

iqd
IQD
lak
LAK
1 IQD16.9681 LAK
5 IQD84.8403 LAK
10 IQD169.681 LAK
25 IQD424.201 LAK
50 IQD848.403 LAK
100 IQD1,696.81 LAK
500 IQD8,484.03 LAK
1,000 IQD16,968.1 LAK
5,000 IQD84,840.3 LAK
10,000 IQD169,681 LAK

LAK to IQD Chart

1 LAK = 0 IQD

View full chart

1 Lao Kip to Iraqi Dinar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0609990.062416
Low
0.0590390.059039
Average
0.0599860.060883
Volatility
0.49%0.50%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

More Lao Kip info
iqd

IQD - Iraqi Dinar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iraqi Dinar exchange rate is the IQD to USD rate. The currency code for Iraqi Dinars is IQD. The currency symbol is ع.د.

More Iraqi Dinar info

Popular Lao Kip (LAK) Currency Pairings

usd

LAK to USD

eur

LAK to EUR

gbp

LAK to GBP

jpy

LAK to JPY

cad

LAK to CAD

aud

LAK to AUD

chf

LAK to CHF

cny

LAK to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings