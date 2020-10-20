1 Lao Kip =
0.00016846062 Israeli New Shekels
1 ILS = 5,936.11 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
1 Lao Kip =
0.00016846062 Israeli New Shekels
1 ILS = 5,936.11 LAK
LAK
ILS
|1 LAK
|0.000168461 ILS
|5 LAK
|0.000842303 ILS
|10 LAK
|0.00168461 ILS
|25 LAK
|0.00421152 ILS
|50 LAK
|0.00842303 ILS
|100 LAK
|0.0168461 ILS
|500 LAK
|0.0842303 ILS
|1,000 LAK
|0.168461 ILS
|5,000 LAK
|0.842303 ILS
|10,000 LAK
|1.68461 ILS
1 LAK = 0 ILS
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00017486
|0.00017923
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00016908
|0.00016908
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00017116
|0.00017351
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.70%
|0.73%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Israeli Shekel exchange rate is the ILS to USD rate. The currency code for Israeli New Shekels is ILS. The currency symbol is ₪.More Israeli Shekel info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings