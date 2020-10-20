1 LAK to ILS - Convert Lao Kips to Israeli New Shekels

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.00016846062 Israeli New Shekels

1 ILS = 5,936.11 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to Israeli Shekel conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 08:48 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Israeli Shekel

lak
LAK
ils
ILS
1 LAK0.000168461 ILS
5 LAK0.000842303 ILS
10 LAK0.00168461 ILS
25 LAK0.00421152 ILS
50 LAK0.00842303 ILS
100 LAK0.0168461 ILS
500 LAK0.0842303 ILS
1,000 LAK0.168461 ILS
5,000 LAK0.842303 ILS
10,000 LAK1.68461 ILS

Convert Israeli Shekel to Lao Kip

ils
ILS
lak
LAK
1 ILS5,936.11 LAK
5 ILS29,680.5 LAK
10 ILS59,361.1 LAK
25 ILS148,403 LAK
50 ILS296,805 LAK
100 ILS593,611 LAK
500 ILS2,968,050 LAK
1,000 ILS5,936,110 LAK
5,000 ILS29,680,500 LAK
10,000 ILS59,361,100 LAK

LAK to ILS Chart

1 LAK = 0 ILS

1 Lao Kip to Israeli Shekel stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000174860.00017923
Low
0.000169080.00016908
Average
0.000171160.00017351
Volatility
0.70%0.73%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

ils

ILS - Israeli Shekel

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Israeli Shekel exchange rate is the ILS to USD rate. The currency code for Israeli New Shekels is ILS. The currency symbol is ₪.

