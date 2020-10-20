1 LAK to IEP - Convert Lao Kips to Irish Pounds

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.000032945654 Irish Pounds

1 IEP = 30,353.0 LAK

IEP replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Lao Kip to Irish Pound conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 12:24 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Irish Pound

lak
LAK
iep
IEP
1 LAK0.0000329457 IEP
5 LAK0.000164728 IEP
10 LAK0.000329457 IEP
25 LAK0.000823641 IEP
50 LAK0.00164728 IEP
100 LAK0.00329457 IEP
500 LAK0.0164728 IEP
1,000 LAK0.0329457 IEP
5,000 LAK0.164728 IEP
10,000 LAK0.329457 IEP

Convert Irish Pound to Lao Kip

iep
IEP
lak
LAK
1 IEP30,353 LAK
5 IEP151,765 LAK
10 IEP303,530 LAK
25 IEP758,825 LAK
50 IEP1,517,650 LAK
100 IEP3,035,300 LAK
500 IEP15,176,500 LAK
1,000 IEP30,353,000 LAK
5,000 IEP151,765,000 LAK
10,000 IEP303,530,000 LAK

LAK to IEP Chart

1 LAK = 0 IEP

1 Lao Kip to Irish Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000432060.000044530
Low
0.0000418190.000041819
Average
0.0000425930.000043188
Volatility
0.53%0.57%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

iep

IEP - Irish Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Irish Pound exchange rate is the IEP to USD rate. The currency code for Irish Pounds is IEP.

