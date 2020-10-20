1 LAK to HUF - Convert Lao Kips to Hungarian Forints

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.016442925 Hungarian Forints

1 HUF = 60.8164 LAK

Lao Kip to Hungarian Forint conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 08:48 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Hungarian Forint

LAK
HUF
1 LAK0.0164429 HUF
5 LAK0.0822146 HUF
10 LAK0.164429 HUF
25 LAK0.411073 HUF
50 LAK0.822146 HUF
100 LAK1.64429 HUF
500 LAK8.22146 HUF
1,000 LAK16.4429 HUF
5,000 LAK82.2146 HUF
10,000 LAK164.429 HUF

Convert Hungarian Forint to Lao Kip

HUF
LAK
1 HUF60.8164 LAK
5 HUF304.082 LAK
10 HUF608.164 LAK
25 HUF1,520.41 LAK
50 HUF3,040.82 LAK
100 HUF6,081.64 LAK
500 HUF30,408.2 LAK
1,000 HUF60,816.4 LAK
5,000 HUF304,082 LAK
10,000 HUF608,164 LAK

LAK to HUF Chart

1 LAK = 0 HUF

1 Lao Kip to Hungarian Forint stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0171540.017482
Low
0.0165200.016474
Average
0.0168140.016907
Volatility
0.72%0.67%

Currency Information

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

HUF - Hungarian Forint

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Hungarian Forint exchange rate is the HUF to USD rate. The currency code for Hungarian Forints is HUF. The currency symbol is Ft.

