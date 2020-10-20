1 Lao Kip =
0.0011152048 Honduran Lempiras
1 HNL = 896.696 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
HNL
|1 LAK
|0.0011152 HNL
|5 LAK
|0.00557602 HNL
|10 LAK
|0.011152 HNL
|25 LAK
|0.0278801 HNL
|50 LAK
|0.0557602 HNL
|100 LAK
|0.11152 HNL
|500 LAK
|0.557602 HNL
|1,000 LAK
|1.1152 HNL
|5,000 LAK
|5.57602 HNL
|10,000 LAK
|11.152 HNL
1 LAK = 0 HNL
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0011507
|0.0011756
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0011155
|0.0011155
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0011323
|0.0011482
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.52%
|0.51%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Honduran Lempira exchange rate is the HNL to USD rate. The currency code for Honduran Lempiras is HNL. The currency symbol is L.More Honduran Lempira info
