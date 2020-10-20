1 Lao Kip =
0.00035232496 Hong Kong Dollars
1 HKD = 2,838.29 LAK
LAK
HKD
|1 LAK
|0.000352325 HKD
|5 LAK
|0.00176162 HKD
|10 LAK
|0.00352325 HKD
|25 LAK
|0.00880812 HKD
|50 LAK
|0.0176162 HKD
|100 LAK
|0.0352325 HKD
|500 LAK
|0.176162 HKD
|1,000 LAK
|0.352325 HKD
|5,000 LAK
|1.76162 HKD
|10,000 LAK
|3.52325 HKD
1 LAK = 0 HKD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00036395
|0.00037364
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00035219
|0.00035219
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00035781
|0.00036345
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.48%
|0.51%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Hong Kong Dollar exchange rate is the HKD to USD rate. The currency code for Hong Kong Dollars is HKD. The currency symbol is $.More Hong Kong Dollar info
