1 Lao Kip =
0.009402202 Guyanese Dollars
1 GYD = 106.358 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
GYD
|1 LAK
|0.0094022 GYD
|5 LAK
|0.047011 GYD
|10 LAK
|0.094022 GYD
|25 LAK
|0.235055 GYD
|50 LAK
|0.47011 GYD
|100 LAK
|0.94022 GYD
|500 LAK
|4.7011 GYD
|1,000 LAK
|9.4022 GYD
|5,000 LAK
|47.011 GYD
|10,000 LAK
|94.022 GYD
1 LAK = 0 GYD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0097315
|0.0099526
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0094123
|0.0094123
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0095662
|0.0097095
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.52%
|0.51%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Guyanese Dollar exchange rate is the GYD to USD rate. The currency code for Guyanese Dollars is GYD. The currency symbol is $.More Guyanese Dollar info
