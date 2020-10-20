1 LAK to GMD - Convert Lao Kips to Gambian Dalasis

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.0030743193 Gambian Dalasis

1 GMD = 325.275 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Lao Kip to Gambian Dalasi conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 12:23 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Gambian Dalasi

lak
LAK
gmd
GMD
1 LAK0.00307432 GMD
5 LAK0.0153716 GMD
10 LAK0.0307432 GMD
25 LAK0.076858 GMD
50 LAK0.153716 GMD
100 LAK0.307432 GMD
500 LAK1.53716 GMD
1,000 LAK3.07432 GMD
5,000 LAK15.3716 GMD
10,000 LAK30.7432 GMD

Convert Gambian Dalasi to Lao Kip

gmd
GMD
lak
LAK
1 GMD325.275 LAK
5 GMD1,626.38 LAK
10 GMD3,252.75 LAK
25 GMD8,131.88 LAK
50 GMD16,263.8 LAK
100 GMD32,527.5 LAK
500 GMD162,638 LAK
1,000 GMD325,275 LAK
5,000 GMD1,626,380 LAK
10,000 GMD3,252,750 LAK

LAK to GMD Chart

1 LAK = 0 GMD

1 Lao Kip to Gambian Dalasi stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00316270.0032365
Low
0.00305920.0030592
Average
0.00311110.0031555
Volatility
0.52%0.52%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

gmd

GMD - Gambian Dalasi

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Gambian Dalasi exchange rate is the GMD to USD rate. The currency code for Gambian Dalasis is GMD. The currency symbol is D.

