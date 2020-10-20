1 Lao Kip =
0.0006950076 Ghanaian Cedis
1 GHS = 1,438.83 LAK
LAK
GHS
|1 LAK
|0.000695008 GHS
|5 LAK
|0.00347504 GHS
|10 LAK
|0.00695008 GHS
|25 LAK
|0.0173752 GHS
|50 LAK
|0.0347504 GHS
|100 LAK
|0.0695008 GHS
|500 LAK
|0.347504 GHS
|1,000 LAK
|0.695008 GHS
|5,000 LAK
|3.47504 GHS
|10,000 LAK
|6.95008 GHS
1 LAK = 0 GHS
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00069680
|0.00069680
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00068454
|0.00062580
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00068959
|0.00066209
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.57%
|0.77%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ghanaian Cedi exchange rate is the GHS to USD rate. The currency code for Ghanaian Cedis is GHS. The currency symbol is GH₵.More Ghanaian Cedi info
