1

1 Lao Kip =

0.00027460773 French Francs

1 FRF = 3,641.56 LAK

FRF replaced by EUR

Lao Kip to French Franc conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 12:23 UTC

LAK
FRF
1 LAK0.000274608 FRF
5 LAK0.00137304 FRF
10 LAK0.00274608 FRF
25 LAK0.00686519 FRF
50 LAK0.0137304 FRF
100 LAK0.0274608 FRF
500 LAK0.137304 FRF
1,000 LAK0.274608 FRF
5,000 LAK1.37304 FRF
10,000 LAK2.74608 FRF

FRF
LAK
1 FRF3,641.56 LAK
5 FRF18,207.8 LAK
10 FRF36,415.6 LAK
25 FRF91,039 LAK
50 FRF182,078 LAK
100 FRF364,156 LAK
500 FRF1,820,780 LAK
1,000 FRF3,641,560 LAK
5,000 FRF18,207,800 LAK
10,000 FRF36,415,600 LAK

1 LAK = 0 FRF

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000432060.000044530
Low
0.0000418190.000041819
Average
0.0000425930.000043188
Volatility
0.53%0.57%

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

FRF - French Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular French Franc exchange rate is the FRF to USD rate. The currency code for French Francs is FRF.

