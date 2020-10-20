1 LAK to EGP - Convert Lao Kips to Egyptian Pounds

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Lao Kip =

0.0021642739 Egyptian Pounds

1 EGP = 462.049 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to Egyptian Pound conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 08:47 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Egyptian Pound

lak
LAK
egp
EGP
1 LAK0.00216427 EGP
5 LAK0.0108214 EGP
10 LAK0.0216427 EGP
25 LAK0.0541068 EGP
50 LAK0.108214 EGP
100 LAK0.216427 EGP
500 LAK1.08214 EGP
1,000 LAK2.16427 EGP
5,000 LAK10.8214 EGP
10,000 LAK21.6427 EGP

Convert Egyptian Pound to Lao Kip

egp
EGP
lak
LAK
1 EGP462.049 LAK
5 EGP2,310.24 LAK
10 EGP4,620.49 LAK
25 EGP11,551.2 LAK
50 EGP23,102.4 LAK
100 EGP46,204.9 LAK
500 EGP231,024 LAK
1,000 EGP462,049 LAK
5,000 EGP2,310,240 LAK
10,000 EGP4,620,490 LAK

LAK to EGP Chart

1 LAK = 0 EGP

View full chart

1 Lao Kip to Egyptian Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00221400.0022753
Low
0.00216820.0021682
Average
0.00218920.0022140
Volatility
0.58%0.59%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

More Lao Kip info
egp

EGP - Egyptian Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Egyptian Pound exchange rate is the EGP to USD rate. The currency code for Egyptian Pounds is EGP. The currency symbol is £.

More Egyptian Pound info

Popular Lao Kip (LAK) Currency Pairings

usd

LAK to USD

eur

LAK to EUR

gbp

LAK to GBP

jpy

LAK to JPY

cad

LAK to CAD

aud

LAK to AUD

chf

LAK to CHF

cny

LAK to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings