1 Lao Kip =
0.0021642739 Egyptian Pounds
1 EGP = 462.049 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
EGP
|1 LAK
|0.00216427 EGP
|5 LAK
|0.0108214 EGP
|10 LAK
|0.0216427 EGP
|25 LAK
|0.0541068 EGP
|50 LAK
|0.108214 EGP
|100 LAK
|0.216427 EGP
|500 LAK
|1.08214 EGP
|1,000 LAK
|2.16427 EGP
|5,000 LAK
|10.8214 EGP
|10,000 LAK
|21.6427 EGP
1 LAK = 0 EGP
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0022140
|0.0022753
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0021682
|0.0021682
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0021892
|0.0022140
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.58%
|0.59%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Egyptian Pound exchange rate is the EGP to USD rate. The currency code for Egyptian Pounds is EGP. The currency symbol is £.
