1 Lao Kip =
0.0060664417 Algerian Dinars
1 DZD = 164.841 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
DZD
|1 LAK
|0.00606644 DZD
|5 LAK
|0.0303322 DZD
|10 LAK
|0.0606644 DZD
|25 LAK
|0.151661 DZD
|50 LAK
|0.303322 DZD
|100 LAK
|0.606644 DZD
|500 LAK
|3.03322 DZD
|1,000 LAK
|6.06644 DZD
|5,000 LAK
|30.3322 DZD
|10,000 LAK
|60.6644 DZD
1 LAK = 0 DZD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0062644
|0.0064270
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0060642
|0.0060642
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0061735
|0.0062631
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.58%
|0.55%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Algerian Dinar exchange rate is the DZD to USD rate. The currency code for Algerian Dinars is DZD. The currency symbol is دج.More Algerian Dinar info
