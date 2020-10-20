1 Lao Kip =
0.0026583463 Dominican Pesos
1 DOP = 376.174 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
DOP
|1 LAK
|0.00265835 DOP
|5 LAK
|0.0132917 DOP
|10 LAK
|0.0265835 DOP
|25 LAK
|0.0664587 DOP
|50 LAK
|0.132917 DOP
|100 LAK
|0.265835 DOP
|500 LAK
|1.32917 DOP
|1,000 LAK
|2.65835 DOP
|5,000 LAK
|13.2917 DOP
|10,000 LAK
|26.5835 DOP
1 LAK = 0 DOP
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0027739
|0.0028516
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0026649
|0.0026649
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0027142
|0.0027394
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.54%
|0.60%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dominican Peso exchange rate is the DOP to USD rate. The currency code for Dominican Pesos is DOP. The currency symbol is RD$.More Dominican Peso info
