1 LAK to DJF - Convert Lao Kips to Djiboutian Francs

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Lao Kip =

0.0080496151 Djiboutian Francs

1 DJF = 124.230 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to Djiboutian Franc conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 12:22 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Djiboutian Franc

lak
LAK
djf
DJF
1 LAK0.00804962 DJF
5 LAK0.0402481 DJF
10 LAK0.0804962 DJF
25 LAK0.20124 DJF
50 LAK0.402481 DJF
100 LAK0.804962 DJF
500 LAK4.02481 DJF
1,000 LAK8.04962 DJF
5,000 LAK40.2481 DJF
10,000 LAK80.4962 DJF

Convert Djiboutian Franc to Lao Kip

djf
DJF
lak
LAK
1 DJF124.23 LAK
5 DJF621.148 LAK
10 DJF1,242.3 LAK
25 DJF3,105.74 LAK
50 DJF6,211.48 LAK
100 DJF12,423 LAK
500 DJF62,114.8 LAK
1,000 DJF124,230 LAK
5,000 DJF621,148 LAK
10,000 DJF1,242,300 LAK

LAK to DJF Chart

1 LAK = 0 DJF

View full chart

1 Lao Kip to Djiboutian Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00829370.0084706
Low
0.00801710.0080171
Average
0.00815610.0082767
Volatility
0.49%0.53%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

More Lao Kip info
djf

DJF - Djiboutian Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Djiboutian Franc exchange rate is the DJF to USD rate. The currency code for Djiboutian Francs is DJF. The currency symbol is Fdj.

More Djiboutian Franc info

Popular Lao Kip (LAK) Currency Pairings

usd

LAK to USD

eur

LAK to EUR

gbp

LAK to GBP

jpy

LAK to JPY

cad

LAK to CAD

aud

LAK to AUD

chf

LAK to CHF

cny

LAK to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings