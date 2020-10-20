1 LAK to DEM - Convert Lao Kips to German Deutsche Marks

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.000081831101 German Deutsche Marks

1 DEM = 12,220.3 LAK

DEM replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to German Deutsche Mark conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 12:22 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to German Deutsche Mark

lak
LAK
dem
DEM
1 LAK0.0000818311 DEM
5 LAK0.000409156 DEM
10 LAK0.000818311 DEM
25 LAK0.00204578 DEM
50 LAK0.00409156 DEM
100 LAK0.00818311 DEM
500 LAK0.0409156 DEM
1,000 LAK0.0818311 DEM
5,000 LAK0.409156 DEM
10,000 LAK0.818311 DEM

Convert German Deutsche Mark to Lao Kip

dem
DEM
lak
LAK
1 DEM12,220.3 LAK
5 DEM61,101.5 LAK
10 DEM122,203 LAK
25 DEM305,507 LAK
50 DEM611,015 LAK
100 DEM1,222,030 LAK
500 DEM6,110,150 LAK
1,000 DEM12,220,300 LAK
5,000 DEM61,101,500 LAK
10,000 DEM122,203,000 LAK

LAK to DEM Chart

1 LAK = 0 DEM

1 Lao Kip to German Deutsche Mark stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000432060.000044530
Low
0.0000418190.000041819
Average
0.0000425930.000043188
Volatility
0.53%0.57%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

dem

DEM - German Deutsche Mark

Our currency rankings show that the most popular German Deutsche Mark exchange rate is the DEM to USD rate. The currency code for German Deutsche Marks is DEM.

