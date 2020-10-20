1 Lao Kip =
0.0046109156 Cape Verdean Escudos
1 CVE = 216.877 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
CVE
|1 LAK
|0.00461092 CVE
|5 LAK
|0.0230546 CVE
|10 LAK
|0.0461092 CVE
|25 LAK
|0.115273 CVE
|50 LAK
|0.230546 CVE
|100 LAK
|0.461092 CVE
|500 LAK
|2.30546 CVE
|1,000 LAK
|4.61092 CVE
|5,000 LAK
|23.0546 CVE
|10,000 LAK
|46.1092 CVE
1 LAK = 0 CVE
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0047643
|0.0049103
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0046114
|0.0046114
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0046968
|0.0047623
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.53%
|0.57%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cape Verdean Escudo exchange rate is the CVE to USD rate. The currency code for Cape Verdean Escudos is CVE. The currency symbol is $.More Cape Verdean Escudo info
