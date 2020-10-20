1 Lao Kip =
0.0010816165 Cuban Pesos
1 CUP = 924.542 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
CUP
|1 LAK
|0.00108162 CUP
|5 LAK
|0.00540808 CUP
|10 LAK
|0.0108162 CUP
|25 LAK
|0.0270404 CUP
|50 LAK
|0.0540808 CUP
|100 LAK
|0.108162 CUP
|500 LAK
|0.540808 CUP
|1,000 LAK
|1.08162 CUP
|5,000 LAK
|5.40808 CUP
|10,000 LAK
|10.8162 CUP
1 LAK = 0 CUP
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0011179
|0.0011432
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0010798
|0.0010798
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0010982
|0.0011146
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.52%
|0.55%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cuban Peso exchange rate is the CUP to USD rate. The currency code for Cuban Pesos is CUP. The currency symbol is ₱.More Cuban Peso info
