1 Lao Kip =
0.18543693 Colombian Pesos
1 COP = 5.39267 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
1 Lao Kip =
0.18543693 Colombian Pesos
1 COP = 5.39267 LAK
LAK
COP
|1 LAK
|0.185437 COP
|5 LAK
|0.927185 COP
|10 LAK
|1.85437 COP
|25 LAK
|4.63592 COP
|50 LAK
|9.27185 COP
|100 LAK
|18.5437 COP
|500 LAK
|92.7185 COP
|1,000 LAK
|185.437 COP
|5,000 LAK
|927.185 COP
|10,000 LAK
|1,854.37 COP
1 LAK = 0 COP
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.19224
|0.19224
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.17947
|0.17732
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.18671
|0.18305
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.97%
|0.81%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Colombian Peso exchange rate is the COP to USD rate. The currency code for Colombian Pesos is COP. The currency symbol is $.More Colombian Peso info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings