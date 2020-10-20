1 Lao Kip =
0.00032829997 Chinese Yuan Renminbi
1 CNY = 3,045.99 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
1 Lao Kip =
0.00032829997 Chinese Yuan Renminbi
1 CNY = 3,045.99 LAK
LAK
CNY
|1 LAK
|0.0003283 CNY
|5 LAK
|0.0016415 CNY
|10 LAK
|0.003283 CNY
|25 LAK
|0.0082075 CNY
|50 LAK
|0.016415 CNY
|100 LAK
|0.03283 CNY
|500 LAK
|0.16415 CNY
|1,000 LAK
|0.3283 CNY
|5,000 LAK
|1.6415 CNY
|10,000 LAK
|3.283 CNY
1 LAK = 0 CNY
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00033731
|0.00034502
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00032766
|0.00032766
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00033244
|0.00033673
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.48%
|0.49%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Chinese Yuan Renminbi exchange rate is the CNY to USD rate. The currency code for Chinese Yuan Renminbi is CNY. The currency symbol is ¥.More Chinese Yuan Renminbi info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings