1 LAK to CNH - Convert Lao Kips to Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Lao Kip =

0.0003293218 Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore

1 CNH = 3,036.54 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 00:40 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore

lak
LAK
cnh
CNH
1 LAK0.000329322 CNH
5 LAK0.00164661 CNH
10 LAK0.00329322 CNH
25 LAK0.00823304 CNH
50 LAK0.0164661 CNH
100 LAK0.0329322 CNH
500 LAK0.164661 CNH
1,000 LAK0.329322 CNH
5,000 LAK1.64661 CNH
10,000 LAK3.29322 CNH

Convert Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore to Lao Kip

cnh
CNH
lak
LAK
1 CNH3,036.54 LAK
5 CNH15,182.7 LAK
10 CNH30,365.4 LAK
25 CNH75,913.6 LAK
50 CNH151,827 LAK
100 CNH303,654 LAK
500 CNH1,518,270 LAK
1,000 CNH3,036,540 LAK
5,000 CNH15,182,700 LAK
10,000 CNH30,365,400 LAK

LAK to CNH Chart

1 LAK = 0 CNH

View full chart

1 Lao Kip to Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000338020.00034585
Low
0.000329310.00032931
Average
0.000333400.00033738
Volatility
0.49%0.51%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

More Lao Kip info
cnh

CNH - Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore exchange rate is the CNH to USD rate. The currency code for Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore is CNH. The currency symbol is ¥.

Popular Lao Kip (LAK) Currency Pairings

usd

LAK to USD

eur

LAK to EUR

gbp

LAK to GBP

jpy

LAK to JPY

cad

LAK to CAD

aud

LAK to AUD

chf

LAK to CHF

cny

LAK to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings