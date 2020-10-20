1 Lao Kip =
0.0003293218 Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore
1 CNH = 3,036.54 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
CNH
|1 LAK
|0.000329322 CNH
|5 LAK
|0.00164661 CNH
|10 LAK
|0.00329322 CNH
|25 LAK
|0.00823304 CNH
|50 LAK
|0.0164661 CNH
|100 LAK
|0.0329322 CNH
|500 LAK
|0.164661 CNH
|1,000 LAK
|0.329322 CNH
|5,000 LAK
|1.64661 CNH
|10,000 LAK
|3.29322 CNH
1 LAK = 0 CNH
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00033802
|0.00034585
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00032931
|0.00032931
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00033340
|0.00033738
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.49%
|0.51%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore exchange rate is the CNH to USD rate. The currency code for Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore is CNH. The currency symbol is ¥.
