1 LAK to BZD - Convert Lao Kips to Belizean Dollars

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Lao Kip =

0.000091495532 Belizean Dollars

1 BZD = 10,929.5 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to Belizean Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 12:21 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Belizean Dollar

lak
LAK
bzd
BZD
1 LAK0.0000914955 BZD
5 LAK0.000457478 BZD
10 LAK0.000914955 BZD
25 LAK0.00228739 BZD
50 LAK0.00457478 BZD
100 LAK0.00914955 BZD
500 LAK0.0457478 BZD
1,000 LAK0.0914955 BZD
5,000 LAK0.457478 BZD
10,000 LAK0.914955 BZD

Convert Belizean Dollar to Lao Kip

bzd
BZD
lak
LAK
1 BZD10,929.5 LAK
5 BZD54,647.5 LAK
10 BZD109,295 LAK
25 BZD273,237 LAK
50 BZD546,475 LAK
100 BZD1,092,950 LAK
500 BZD5,464,750 LAK
1,000 BZD10,929,500 LAK
5,000 BZD54,647,500 LAK
10,000 BZD109,295,000 LAK

LAK to BZD Chart

1 LAK = 0 BZD

View full chart

1 Lao Kip to Belizean Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000942910.000096497
Low
0.0000909950.000090995
Average
0.0000926340.000093965
Volatility
0.55%0.60%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

More Lao Kip info
bzd

BZD - Belizean Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Belizean Dollar exchange rate is the BZD to USD rate. The currency code for Belizean Dollars is BZD. The currency symbol is BZ$.

More Belizean Dollar info

Popular Lao Kip (LAK) Currency Pairings

usd

LAK to USD

eur

LAK to EUR

gbp

LAK to GBP

jpy

LAK to JPY

cad

LAK to CAD

aud

LAK to AUD

chf

LAK to CHF

cny

LAK to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings