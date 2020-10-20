1 Lao Kip =
1.4779273 Belarusian Rubles
1 BYR = 0.676623 LAK
BYR replaced by BYN
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
BYR
|1 LAK
|1.47793 BYR
|5 LAK
|7.38964 BYR
|10 LAK
|14.7793 BYR
|25 LAK
|36.9482 BYR
|50 LAK
|73.8964 BYR
|100 LAK
|147.793 BYR
|500 LAK
|738.964 BYR
|1,000 LAK
|1,477.93 BYR
|5,000 LAK
|7,389.64 BYR
|10,000 LAK
|14,779.3 BYR
1 LAK = 0 BYR
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00015231
|0.00015589
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00014741
|0.00014741
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00014986
|0.00015207
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.49%
|0.51%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Belarusian Ruble exchange rate is the BYR to USD rate. The currency code for Belarusian Rubles is BYR. The currency symbol is Br.More Belarusian Ruble info
