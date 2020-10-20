1 Lao Kip =
0.000045173328 Bahamian Dollars
1 BSD = 22,137.0 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
BSD
|1 LAK
|0.0000451733 BSD
|5 LAK
|0.000225867 BSD
|10 LAK
|0.000451733 BSD
|25 LAK
|0.00112933 BSD
|50 LAK
|0.00225867 BSD
|100 LAK
|0.00451733 BSD
|500 LAK
|0.0225867 BSD
|1,000 LAK
|0.0451733 BSD
|5,000 LAK
|0.225867 BSD
|10,000 LAK
|0.451733 BSD
1 LAK = 0 BSD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000046578
|0.000047672
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000045081
|0.000045081
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000045813
|0.000046493
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.49%
|0.50%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bahamian Dollar exchange rate is the BSD to USD rate. The currency code for Bahamian Dollars is BSD. The currency symbol is $.More Bahamian Dollar info
