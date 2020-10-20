1 LAK to BND - Convert Lao Kips to Bruneian Dollars

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Lao Kip =

0.000060959033 Bruneian Dollars

1 BND = 16,404.5 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to Bruneian Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 08:44 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Bruneian Dollar

lak
LAK
bnd
BND
1 LAK0.000060959 BND
5 LAK0.000304795 BND
10 LAK0.00060959 BND
25 LAK0.00152398 BND
50 LAK0.00304795 BND
100 LAK0.0060959 BND
500 LAK0.0304795 BND
1,000 LAK0.060959 BND
5,000 LAK0.304795 BND
10,000 LAK0.60959 BND

Convert Bruneian Dollar to Lao Kip

bnd
BND
lak
LAK
1 BND16,404.5 LAK
5 BND82,022.3 LAK
10 BND164,045 LAK
25 BND410,111 LAK
50 BND820,223 LAK
100 BND1,640,450 LAK
500 BND8,202,230 LAK
1,000 BND16,404,500 LAK
5,000 BND82,022,300 LAK
10,000 BND164,045,000 LAK

LAK to BND Chart

1 LAK = 0 BND

View full chart

1 Lao Kip to Bruneian Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000628640.000064496
Low
0.0000610750.000061075
Average
0.0000619810.000062938
Volatility
0.47%0.52%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

More Lao Kip info
bnd

BND - Bruneian Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bruneian Dollar exchange rate is the BND to USD rate. The currency code for Bruneian Dollars is BND. The currency symbol is $.

More Bruneian Dollar info

Popular Lao Kip (LAK) Currency Pairings

usd

LAK to USD

eur

LAK to EUR

gbp

LAK to GBP

jpy

LAK to JPY

cad

LAK to CAD

aud

LAK to AUD

chf

LAK to CHF

cny

LAK to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings