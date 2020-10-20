1 Lao Kip =
0.000060959033 Bruneian Dollars
1 BND = 16,404.5 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
BND
|1 LAK
|0.000060959 BND
|5 LAK
|0.000304795 BND
|10 LAK
|0.00060959 BND
|25 LAK
|0.00152398 BND
|50 LAK
|0.00304795 BND
|100 LAK
|0.0060959 BND
|500 LAK
|0.0304795 BND
|1,000 LAK
|0.060959 BND
|5,000 LAK
|0.304795 BND
|10,000 LAK
|0.60959 BND
1 LAK = 0 BND
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000062864
|0.000064496
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000061075
|0.000061075
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000061981
|0.000062938
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.47%
|0.52%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bruneian Dollar exchange rate is the BND to USD rate. The currency code for Bruneian Dollars is BND. The currency symbol is $.
