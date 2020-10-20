1 Lao Kip =
0.000016956044 Bahraini Dinars
1 BHD = 58,976.0 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
BHD
|1 LAK
|0.000016956 BHD
|5 LAK
|0.0000847802 BHD
|10 LAK
|0.00016956 BHD
|25 LAK
|0.000423901 BHD
|50 LAK
|0.000847802 BHD
|100 LAK
|0.0016956 BHD
|500 LAK
|0.00847802 BHD
|1,000 LAK
|0.016956 BHD
|5,000 LAK
|0.0847802 BHD
|10,000 LAK
|0.16956 BHD
1 LAK = 0 BHD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000017513
|0.000017925
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000016950
|0.000016950
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000017226
|0.000017481
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.49%
|0.50%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bahraini Dinar exchange rate is the BHD to USD rate. The currency code for Bahraini Dinars is BHD. The currency symbol is .د.ب.More Bahraini Dinar info
