1 LAK to BDT - Convert Lao Kips to Bangladeshi Takas

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.0052885804 Bangladeshi Takas

1 BDT = 189.087 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to Bangladeshi Taka conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 01:10 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Bangladeshi Taka

lak
LAK
bdt
BDT
1 LAK0.00528858 BDT
5 LAK0.0264429 BDT
10 LAK0.0528858 BDT
25 LAK0.132215 BDT
50 LAK0.264429 BDT
100 LAK0.528858 BDT
500 LAK2.64429 BDT
1,000 LAK5.28858 BDT
5,000 LAK26.4429 BDT
10,000 LAK52.8858 BDT

Convert Bangladeshi Taka to Lao Kip

bdt
BDT
lak
LAK
1 BDT189.087 LAK
5 BDT945.433 LAK
10 BDT1,890.87 LAK
25 BDT4,727.17 LAK
50 BDT9,454.33 LAK
100 BDT18,908.7 LAK
500 BDT94,543.3 LAK
1,000 BDT189,087 LAK
5,000 BDT945,433 LAK
10,000 BDT1,890,870 LAK

LAK to BDT Chart

1 LAK = 0 BDT

1 Lao Kip to Bangladeshi Taka stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00546980.0055175
Low
0.00529720.0050973
Average
0.00538320.0053204
Volatility
0.49%0.86%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

bdt

BDT - Bangladeshi Taka

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bangladeshi Taka exchange rate is the BDT to USD rate. The currency code for Bangladeshi Takas is BDT. The currency symbol is ৳.

