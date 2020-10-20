1 Lao Kip =
0.000081668188 Bosnian Convertible Marks
1 BAM = 12,244.7 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
BAM
|1 LAK
|0.0000816682 BAM
|5 LAK
|0.000408341 BAM
|10 LAK
|0.000816682 BAM
|25 LAK
|0.0020417 BAM
|50 LAK
|0.00408341 BAM
|100 LAK
|0.00816682 BAM
|500 LAK
|0.0408341 BAM
|1,000 LAK
|0.0816682 BAM
|5,000 LAK
|0.408341 BAM
|10,000 LAK
|0.816682 BAM
1 LAK = 0 BAM
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000084503
|0.000087092
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000081791
|0.000081791
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000083305
|0.000084468
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.53%
|0.57%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bosnian Convertible Mark exchange rate is the BAM to USD rate. The currency code for Bosnian Convertible Marks is BAM. The currency symbol is KM.More Bosnian Convertible Mark info
