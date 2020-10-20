1 Lao Kip =
0.38383912 Azerbaijani Manats
1 AZM = 2.60526 LAK
AZM replaced by AZN
|1 LAK
|0.383839 AZM
|5 LAK
|1.9192 AZM
|10 LAK
|3.83839 AZM
|25 LAK
|9.59598 AZM
|50 LAK
|19.192 AZM
|100 LAK
|38.3839 AZM
|500 LAK
|191.92 AZM
|1,000 LAK
|383.839 AZM
|5,000 LAK
|1,919.2 AZM
|10,000 LAK
|3,838.39 AZM
1 LAK = 0 AZM
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000079271
|0.000081095
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000076663
|0.000076663
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000077897
|0.000079064
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.50%
|0.50%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Azerbaijani Manat exchange rate is the AZM to USD rate. The currency code for Azerbaijani Manats is AZM.
