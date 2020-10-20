1 LAK to AWG - Convert Lao Kips to Aruban or Dutch Guilders (also called Florins)

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.00008083467 Aruban or Dutch Guilders (also called Florins)

1 AWG = 12,370.9 LAK

Lao Kip to Aruban or Dutch Guilder conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 12:20 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Aruban or Dutch Guilder

lak
LAK
awg
AWG
1 LAK0.0000808347 AWG
5 LAK0.000404173 AWG
10 LAK0.000808347 AWG
25 LAK0.00202087 AWG
50 LAK0.00404173 AWG
100 LAK0.00808347 AWG
500 LAK0.0404173 AWG
1,000 LAK0.0808347 AWG
5,000 LAK0.404173 AWG
10,000 LAK0.808347 AWG

Convert Aruban or Dutch Guilder to Lao Kip

awg
AWG
lak
LAK
1 AWG12,370.9 LAK
5 AWG61,854.6 LAK
10 AWG123,709 LAK
25 AWG309,273 LAK
50 AWG618,546 LAK
100 AWG1,237,090 LAK
500 AWG6,185,460 LAK
1,000 AWG12,370,900 LAK
5,000 AWG61,854,600 LAK
10,000 AWG123,709,000 LAK

LAK to AWG Chart

1 LAK = 0 AWG

1 Lao Kip to Aruban or Dutch Guilder stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000833740.000085333
Low
0.0000806950.000080695
Average
0.0000820060.000083223
Volatility
0.49%0.50%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

awg

AWG - Aruban or Dutch Guilder

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Aruban or Dutch Guilder exchange rate is the AWG to USD rate. The currency code for Aruban or Dutch Guilders (also called Florins) is AWG. The currency symbol is ƒ.

