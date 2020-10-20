1 LAK to ANG - Convert Lao Kips to Dutch Guilders (also called Florins)

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Lao Kip =

0.000080826761 Dutch Guilders (also called Florins)

1 ANG = 12,372.1 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to Dutch Guilder conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 08:43 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Dutch Guilder

lak
LAK
ang
ANG
1 LAK0.0000808268 ANG
5 LAK0.000404134 ANG
10 LAK0.000808268 ANG
25 LAK0.00202067 ANG
50 LAK0.00404134 ANG
100 LAK0.00808268 ANG
500 LAK0.0404134 ANG
1,000 LAK0.0808268 ANG
5,000 LAK0.404134 ANG
10,000 LAK0.808268 ANG

Convert Dutch Guilder to Lao Kip

ang
ANG
lak
LAK
1 ANG12,372.1 LAK
5 ANG61,860.7 LAK
10 ANG123,721 LAK
25 ANG309,303 LAK
50 ANG618,607 LAK
100 ANG1,237,210 LAK
500 ANG6,186,070 LAK
1,000 ANG12,372,100 LAK
5,000 ANG61,860,700 LAK
10,000 ANG123,721,000 LAK

LAK to ANG Chart

1 LAK = 0 ANG

View full chart

1 Lao Kip to Dutch Guilder stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000835000.000085368
Low
0.0000807010.000080701
Average
0.0000820430.000083247
Volatility
0.50%0.51%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

More Lao Kip info
ang

ANG - Dutch Guilder

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dutch Guilder exchange rate is the ANG to USD rate. The currency code for Dutch Guilders (also called Florins) is ANG. The currency symbol is ƒ.

More Dutch Guilder info

Popular Lao Kip (LAK) Currency Pairings

usd

LAK to USD

eur

LAK to EUR

gbp

LAK to GBP

jpy

LAK to JPY

cad

LAK to CAD

aud

LAK to AUD

chf

LAK to CHF

cny

LAK to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings