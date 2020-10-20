1 Lao Kip =
0.0041918084 Albanian Leke
1 ALL = 238.561 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
1 Lao Kip =
0.0041918084 Albanian Leke
1 ALL = 238.561 LAK
LAK
ALL
|1 LAK
|0.00419181 ALL
|5 LAK
|0.020959 ALL
|10 LAK
|0.0419181 ALL
|25 LAK
|0.104795 ALL
|50 LAK
|0.20959 ALL
|100 LAK
|0.419181 ALL
|500 LAK
|2.0959 ALL
|1,000 LAK
|4.19181 ALL
|5,000 LAK
|20.959 ALL
|10,000 LAK
|41.9181 ALL
1 LAK = 0 ALL
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0043410
|0.0045106
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0041978
|0.0041978
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0042723
|0.0043487
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.61%
|0.64%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Albanian Lek exchange rate is the ALL to USD rate. The currency code for Albanian Leke is ALL. The currency symbol is L.More Albanian Lek info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings