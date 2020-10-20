1 Lao Kip =
0.00016676766 Emirati Dirhams
1 AED = 5,996.37 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
AED
|1 LAK
|0.000166768 AED
|5 LAK
|0.000833838 AED
|10 LAK
|0.00166768 AED
|25 LAK
|0.00416919 AED
|50 LAK
|0.00833838 AED
|100 LAK
|0.0166768 AED
|500 LAK
|0.0833838 AED
|1,000 LAK
|0.166768 AED
|5,000 LAK
|0.833838 AED
|10,000 LAK
|1.66768 AED
1 LAK = 0 AED
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00017106
|0.00017508
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00016556
|0.00016556
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00016825
|0.00017075
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.49%
|0.50%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Emirati Dirham exchange rate is the AED to USD rate. The currency code for Emirati Dirhams is AED. The currency symbol is د.إ.More Emirati Dirham info
